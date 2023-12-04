Voter registration gets good response

Eluru: The special voter registration programme organised throughout the district received good response with youth enthusiasts coming forward to enter their names for voters on Sunday. Acting on the directives of District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, officials of various departments monitored the registration programme at various centres.

ITDA PO Surya Teja visited several centres and inspected the voter registration process at LND Peta, Pragadapalli and Nutannagudem villages of Polavaram constituency.

Social Welfare JD Jayaprakash inspected the programme at Edavalli village in Lingampalem mandal. He enquired about receipt of applications and their scrutiny with BLOs. Animal Husbandry JD G Nehru Babu visited centres in Pangidigudem of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal and inspected the registration.

Meanwhile, Collector Venkatesh convened a tele-conference with the officials and reviewed the voter registration. He appealed to the people to register their vote as it is essential to protect democracy.

Though voter registration is a continuous process, to be part of the voter list to be announced on January 5, all the eligible should register as voters before December 9.

The right to vote is like a weapon provided by the Constitution and everyone should avail the opportunity to be part of nation building, he added.