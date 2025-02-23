VPA’s Green Visakha aims to take up one million plantation

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Swachhata campaign 4.0’ and ‘swachhata hi seva’, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) launched a mega plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at multiple locations across Visakhapatnam district.

The port has actively involved the local community in environmental conservation and set an ambitious target of planting 1 million saplings over the next three years with the support of Visakhapatnam district administration.

Responding to the request, the District Collector commended VPA’s initiative and extended support to expand this programme district-wide. Consequently, the Green Visakha Mission was launched, with a structured action plan, engaging government departments, NGOs, schools, and colleges. In order to ensure proper coordination, weekly review meetings were rolled out on Thursdays at the District Collector’s Office, involving all key stakeholders. The responsibility of overseeing the maintenance of the saplings planted has been assigned to the District Water Management Agency (DWMA).

As part of the three-year-long Green Visakha Mission, one million saplings will be planted in a phased manner. So far, the port has already planted 21,000 saplings in various agency schools and 50,000 saplings in and around the city. The plantation includes fruit-bearing species like mango, chickoo, custard apple, coconut and tamarind along with forest species such as neem, almond, mahogany, etc.

Through weekly review meetings, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad will monitor the plantation progress along with representatives from government departments, public sector undertakings, industries, and NGOs. And the joint efforts of the port and district administration are set to take the Green Visakha Mission way forward.