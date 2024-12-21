VR Siddhartha Engg College alumni hold reunion

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education Deemed to be University (formerly VR Siddhartha Engineering College) hosted the Alumni Reunion-2024 here on Friday as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) and the silver jubilee celebrations of the 1999 graduated batch of Vela-gapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College.

Esteemed alumni, management members and dignitaries attended the reunion celebrating the theme ‘Reunite – Re-joice – Relive.’

Narendra Korlepara, senior director of Hyderabad-based Synopsys, who was the chief guest, shared insights into the semiconductor industry, emphasising India’s growing role in the sector. He recommended fostering industry linkages to fine-tune the syllabus and stay aligned with emerging trends.

He underlined the importance of preparing students for a future where India becomes a key player in the semicon-ductor industry.

IAS officer Veera Raghava Rao, an alumnus of VRSEC, re-flected on his cherished journey at the institution.

CEO of Power Mech Projects Sajja Kishore Babu likened entering VRSEC to entering a temple of knowledge. He suggested establishing a T-Hub in Andhra Pradesh to pro-mote incubation centres and develop ecosystems for inno-vation.

Former TANA president Nannapaneni Mohan extended heartfelt thanks to the Velagapudi family for their unwa-vering dedication and generosity in supporting the acade-my’s vision.