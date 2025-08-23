VSEZ registers 9.82% growth in first quarter

Visakhapatnam: Srinivas Muppaala, Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) stated that VSEZ has recorded exports to the tune of Rs 58,565 crore during the first quarter, registering a growth of 9.82 percent over the previous year. Of this, service exports constituted Rs 42,766 crore and Merchandise exports Rs 15,799 crore.

During the period April-June, the VSEZ made exports of Rs 1,834 crore registering a growth of 156 percent. Of this, merchandise exports include Rs 1,832 crore and service exports Rs 1.93 crore.

During the period April-June, nine new SEZ Unit proposals (Andhra Pradesh -2, Telangana –7) have been approved. VSEZ attracted investment of Rs 1,26,635.46 crore and generated employment of 6,03,474 people as on March 31, 2025.

Srinivas Muppaala informed that during the first quarter, seven new SEZ unit proposals have been granted approval in Telangana State and two new SEZ unit proposals in Andhra Pradesh. The newly approved SEZ units will make an investment of Rs 1303.05 crore, providing employment to 5,469 people.

In Andhra Pradesh, two new SEZ unit proposals have been granted approval to Substrate Manufacture India Pvt. Limited for manufacture of Prefab Structural Steel members and volumetric modular pods in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam and to MISO Ribbon Pvt. Limited for manufacture of decorative ribbons and bows in Brandix India Apparel City Private Limited.