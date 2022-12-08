Vundavalli Arun Kumar faults AP stance on division in SC

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday said that the attitude of the AP government has hurt him, when the petition filed by him on the issue of the division of AP was heard in the Supreme Court. Arun said that Abhishek Singhvi, the government lawyer said that talking on partition will be like opening a Pandora's box and it is surprising and distressing to say that the AP government is not against partition. Also, the government advocate suggested that it is better to leave this matter here, Vundavalli said. He said that the AP government's behaviour is not reasonable for the petition filed in the court that division was done against the Constitution. He said that it is not clear whether this is happening with the knowledge of the Chief Minister or not. He also said that if this happens with CM's knowledge it is another betrayal.

He questioned how they could forget the unconstitutional division of the state by closing the doors of Parliament, expelling MPs, and stopping TV broadcasts. ? He reminded Jagan Mohan Reddy was also among the MPs, who were suspended that day. He criticised Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for committing this unconstitutional act as parliament witnesses.

Vundavalli said that, "I also asked the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to issue a notice for discussion on them. He said that although Chandrababu agreed earlier, he went back after that. He said that AP has already suffered injustice in matters like special status, Polavaram, and Visakha railway zone. He questioned why Jagan, who became the CM after a struggle is now silent if injustice is being done to AP. Vundavalli said that the Supreme Court Bench has announced that it will decide on February 22 on the case filed by him regarding the unconstitutional partition. Even now, CM Jagan should respond to the injustice done to AP due to partition. He said that the two national parties do not care because Congress and the BJP do not have strength in AP. He commented that this is not injustice to the governments and parties, but injustice to people.