Vundavalli urges AP to file affidavit in bifurcation case

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar suggested that the state government file an affidavit in state bifurcation case as Supreme Court adjourned the case to February 22. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he repeated his charge that Andhra Pradesh was unjustly divided in Lok Sabha on this day exact nine years ago. "There is only four days time for resumption of hearing on the case. This is the last chance for the state government to file an affidavit. As Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has already agreed that my argument in the Supreme Court is correct, the government should file an affidavit," he said.

Arun Kumar reminded that he told the TDP government in the past and the YSRCP government now that justice will be done for the state only if we discuss our rights in Parliament and hold a vote. "Chandrababu did not respond to this. Now I want YSRCP MP discuss the issue in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and home minister Amit Shah had also told the full house that the division of the AP was unfair and that AP had been cheated," Arun Kumar said.

He said that only by fighting against the Centre we will get the rights promised during division and urged the state government to include all parties in this fight.

Responding to questions on blocking Chandrababu's visit to Anaparthi, Arun Kumar said that such things will harm the YSRCP. "There are no murders in politics, only suicides," he remarked.

He suggested that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhara Rao cooperate with AP on the Polavaram project and claim what is due to AP from the properties in Hyderabad. If he was not flexible, people think that how BRS which is at odds with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh can solve the problems of the country as a national party.

In response to another question, the former MP commented that it is natural to have suspicions against the Modi government in the Adani affair.

Former corporator Allu Bobby also participated in the press conference.