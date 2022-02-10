Vundavalli urges YSRCP, TDP to seek debate in Parl on united AP bifurcation

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar asked the YSRCP and TDP MPs to issue a notice in Parliament for initiating debate on the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pertaining to the division of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Vundavalli lauded the Prime Minister for recognising the fact that the division of united Andhra Pradesh was not done properly. He said the Prime Minister's speech had lent support to the points he was raising on the issue during the last eight years. He said that he was pointing out right from the beginning that the State bifurcation in 2014 was done in a hasty manner.

"Our Prime Minister's comments once again proved my view that the division of united AP was not done in a scientific manner. Now the ball is in the court of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. They should take advantage of the Prime Minister's speech on united AP's bifurcation and give notice to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha for initiating a debate on February 18, on the day the AP Reorganisation Bil-2014 was passed in the House," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, he said that he had no confidence on both the political parties that they would come together for the cause of the State.

He also found fault with the Centre's reply in Rajya Sabha pertaining to the division of assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State.

He wondered how the Centre could state that it could only play the role of a mediator.