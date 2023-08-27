‘Wakf Board tribunal set up to render justice, protect assets’

Kurnool: High Court Judge and Kurnool District Administrative Judge Justice B Krishna Mohan said the AP Wakf Board tribunal should work effectively and render justice to the people besides protecting its properties.

Participating as the chief guest in the inauguration of Wakf board tribunal here on Saturday, Justice B Krishna Mohan said that it has given him immense happiness to inaugurate the Wakf board tribunal here in Kurnool district which has a great historic background.

He said the Lokayuktha, Human Rights Commission and Electricity Regulatory Commission have been already set up and the Wakf board tribunal added another feather in the cap. The tribunal was set up to provide justice to the people and suggested the bar members to cooperate with the tribunal members while dealing with the cases.

High Court Judge Srinivasa Reddy said after state bifurcation, Wakf board tribunal has been set up and suggested the advocates to make use of latest technology. Kurnool principal district and sessions Judge S Srinivasa Rao said G Bhupal Reddy would be the chairman of the AP state wakf board tribunal, Nageshwara Rao and Abdul Majeed as members. The tribunal court would resolve the cases pertaining to wakf properties and work for the interest of people. Since state bifurcation, 213 cases pending in the wakf board tribunal. District Collector Dr G Srijana expressed happiness over the setting up of AP state wakf board tribunal in Kurnool and added justice would be rendered to all cases pertaining to the wakf properties.

High Court advocate Srinivasa Reddy, Kurnool principal district and sessions judge N Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Wakf board tribunal chairman G Bhupal Reddy and Minorities welfare department principal secretary Imtiyaz participated in the programme.