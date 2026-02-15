  1. Home
Walkers International appoints new youth chairperson

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 9:30 AM IST
Chintalapati Vamsy Krishna Varma appointed as the youth chairperson in the 2026 cabinet of the Walkers International

Visakhapatnam: Walkers International has announced Chintalapati Vamsy Krishna Varma as the youth chairperson in its newly-formed 2026 cabinet.

Founded in 1986 by late Sunkara Alwar Das, the organisation has grown into a global wellness movement with over 3.25 lakh members and approximately 1,650 branches worldwide.

Vamsy’s leadership journey began in 2018 as president of the Universal Youth Walkers Club. He later served as services director (2019), zonal chairman (2020) and has continued contributing as youth chairperson since 2022. Recognised as a Mahatma Gandhi Fellow, he led numerous social awareness and community service initiatives and received multiple distinguished service awards. Under his leadership, youth volunteers have conducted sustained environmental and social initiatives, including coastal clean-up drives promoting a plastic-free society for over eight years, involving around an army of volunteers. During the COVID-19 crisis, he helped distribute food, water, blankets and essentials to homeless individuals and contributed financially to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Walkers’ International president P. Raviraj, former president SP Ravindra, district-101 governor R. Mahesh and others congratulated the youth chairperson.

