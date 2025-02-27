Waltair Division promotes use of UTS mobile app

Visakhapatnam : Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is conducting intensive awareness campaigns and special drives to encourage passengers to opt for mobile ticket booking for unreserved travel.

The UTS mobile app enables passengers to book platform, journey and season tickets across all UTS stations under Waltair Division jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Railways extended its popular scheme, offering a 3 per cent bonus on R-wallet recharges for unreserved ticket bookings through the UTS mobile app until August 24. This bonus is credited instantly to the user’s R-wallet and it can be used for future bookings. The railway ticketing wallet will be available within the UTS mobile app, further promoting digital transactions and paperless ticketing in line with the government’s comprehensive initiatives. Passengers can purchase unreserved tickets using popular digital payment options as well. The division has taken comprehensive measures to promote UTS mobile app by using various media platforms, posters, banners, etc., at stations. Helpdesks were provided to educate passengers on how to download and use the app for booking unreserved tickets. QR codes were made available enabling passengers to quickly access the app for ticket bookings and digital payments.

The UTS app is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows operating systems. It offers a user-friendly interface with several convenient features such as convenient ticket booking, multi-language support, cashless transactions, etc.