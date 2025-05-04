Live
- NDA govt accords top priority to health sector: West MLA
- MLA distributes CMRF cheques to 54 beneficiaries
- BJP demands early completion of Uppal elevated corridor project
- 30 fowler beds donated to Kurnool govt cardiology wing
- Drone technology advancing rapidly
- Ensure success of Penchalakona Brahmotsavams: Anam
- PI women leaders slam govt for ignoring poll promises
- Waltair DRM inspects amenities at Dolphin Nose Colony
- Govt committed to resolving public issues: Minister Swamy
- Trade union leaders call for a united strike on May 20
Waltair DRM inspects amenities at Dolphin Nose Colony
- Interacts with the residents to understand the ground realities
- Similar inspections would be conducted across all railway colonies
Visakhapatnam: To assess the facilities and amenities available at Railway Colonies, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra conducted a surprise inspection at Dolphin Nose Colony here on Saturday.
Accompanied by senior divisional engineer (Headquarters) Jagadish, assistant personnel officer Appa Rao, officers from the electrical and civil engineering departments and representatives from recognised railway trade unions, the DRM focused on reviewing basic infrastructure, sanitation, lighting facility, security, and the overall condition of the railway quarters, during inspection.
Further, Lalit Bohra interacted with residents to collect feedback regarding available amenities. He also inspected several houses and instructed the officials to carry out various modifications and improvement works wherever necessary.
Addressing the residents, the DRM stated that the purpose of the inspection was to assess the wellbeing of the inhabitants, understand the condition of the housing facility and identify areas of improvement.
The DRM emphasised the administration’s commitment towards enhancing sanitation, safety and the overall quality of life for colony residents by taking their concerns into consideration. Also, he informed that similar inspections would be conducted across all the railway colonies.