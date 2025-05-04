Waltair DRM inspects amenities at Dolphin Nose Colony

Visakhapatnam: To assess the facilities and amenities available at Railway Colonies, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra conducted a surprise inspection at Dolphin Nose Colony here on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior divisional engineer (Headquarters) Jagadish, assistant personnel officer Appa Rao, officers from the electrical and civil engineering departments and representatives from recognised railway trade unions, the DRM focused on reviewing basic infrastructure, sanitation, lighting facility, security, and the overall condition of the railway quarters, during inspection.

Further, Lalit Bohra interacted with residents to collect feedback regarding available amenities. He also inspected several houses and instructed the officials to carry out various modifications and improvement works wherever necessary.

Addressing the residents, the DRM stated that the purpose of the inspection was to assess the wellbeing of the inhabitants, understand the condition of the housing facility and identify areas of improvement.

The DRM emphasised the administration’s commitment towards enhancing sanitation, safety and the overall quality of life for colony residents by taking their concerns into consideration. Also, he informed that similar inspections would be conducted across all the railway colonies.