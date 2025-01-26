Waltair holds training on disability awareness

Visakhapatnam : A sensitisation training session on disability awareness and effective engagement with specially-abled persons was organised for the frontline and other railway staff of the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway here on Saturday.

The session featured insightful talk delivered by assistant director for the Differently-Abled/TG/Senior Citizens Madhavi and other officials. They shared valuable perspectives on the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and expectations they have from railway services.

As many as 100 railway staff members attended the session that aimed at enhancing their sensitivity and preparedness in addressing the diverse needs of passengers with disabilities. The sessions provided during the training emphasised the importance of creating an inclusive and accessible railway environment.

The initiative underscores the railways’ commitment towards fostering a culture of empathy, inclusivity, and service for all passengers without any disparity.