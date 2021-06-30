Waste-to-energy plant in Guntur to be operational soon

Guntur: Stating that waste management is very important in municipal corporations and municipalities, Municipal Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration MM Naik directed officials to send waste to the Jindal waste-to-energy plant as per the plan. He addressed a meeting held at GMC Council Hall here on Wednesday.

He said that when Jindal waste-to-energy plant comes into operation, waste management will become easy. This plant will get waste from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation, Guntur Municipal Corporation and Chillakaluript, Narasaraopet, Ponnuru, Tenali, Sattenapalli municipalities. He stressed on need to separate dry waste, wet waste and dangerous waste and underlined need to collect waste in three bins separately.

He informed that auto purchasing process has already started for collecting the waste at the doorsteps of the households.

Swacch Andhra Corporation managing director B Sampath Kumar said that with the commissioning of the Jindal waste-to-power plant, three corporations and six municipalities will develop as model cities and model towns.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that GMC will get 400 metric tonnes of garbage daily and added that they have prepared the plans to send the waste to the waste-to-energy plant. She said the GMC has taken steps to segregate the waste at the houses. She further added that the GMC is collecting the waste through 220 autos.

Later, MM Naik released a poster on waste management. Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, RDMA Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.