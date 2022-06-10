Water scarcity grips villages in Kurnool

Kurnool: Drinking water problem looms large at several villages in Kurnool district. According to information, the residents of Pathikonda mandal are making beelines to agriculture borewells to fetch water. The residents alleging that the panchayat department officials are not supplying water at least once in a week. Despite several complaints lodged to resolve the problem, no initiatives have been taken to address the problem.

The problem is huge in Kodumur constituency. During every summer, the residents of several villages in the mandal are forced to face the problem. Around 100 families residing at BC colony in Kambadahal village in C Belagal mandal are facing the water problem since years together. Neither the government officials nor the political leaders are showing any interest to resolve the problem. A resident on condition of anonymity stated that only one tap has been set up near Zilla Parishad High School where all residents have to fetch water. The officials concerned would release water after power comes at 10 am.

The water supply would be for an hour. Within an hour, all residents have to fetch water. If anyone fails to fetch water then they have to wait for another day or two, said a villager. The water problem is severe in Kodumur, Gudur, C Belagal and at several villages in Kurnool rural mandals. On an occasion, Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar assured that he will resolve the drinking water problem permanently but the issue was not addressed till date, alleged a villager. The residents of Desai Thanda in Tuggali mandal are facing severe drinking water problem. The sarpanch of Jonnagiri village panchayat Obuleshu on learning about the severe problem supplied drinking water through a tanker. He said the groundwater has dipped in Thanda due to which people are facing problems. To quench their thirst water is being supplied through tankers, said Obuleshu. The residents of Gonekal village are also facing similar problem. CPM mandal secretary B Veera Reddy and D Ramanjaneyulu visited the village on Thursday and pursued the situation. The leaders speaking on the occasion stated that they will lay siege to the village secretariat with empty pots if the drinking water problem is not resolved.