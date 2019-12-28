Water storage in Tirumala reservoirs adequate for two years: TTD chief YV Subba Reddy

Tirumala: Water in the twin reservoirs of Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara in Tirumala will suffice the water requirements of devotees for the next two years, said TTD Trust Board Chief YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to both the reservoirs along with officials on Friday, the Chairman said that for the first time in 10 years, both the reservoirs of Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara were filled to their full capacities, besides Akasha Ganga in Tirumala and Kalyani dam in Tirupati with abundant rainfall since July.

TTD Board has also decided to invest Rs.400 crore on the Balaji Reservoir to permanently resolve the water needs of devotees in Tirumala. He said the TTD has also resolved to extend further the Jala prasadam programme in Tirumala and from the coming Sankranti festival, all plastic bags and bottles will be banned on the hill shrine.

TTD Chief Engineer Ramachandra Reddy, SE Electrical Venkateswarlu, SE-2 Nageswar Rao, EEs Srihari, Mallikarjun Prasad, Chandrasekhar, and others participated.

Earlier, the Chairman held a meeting on HDPP activities at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. He said that the services of Veda Parayanamdars and Veda Pathasalas would be utilised in the propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma.