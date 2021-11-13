Waterbodies brimming with inflows in Kadapa

Kadapa: Tanks, streams and rivulets in the district are brimming with water following incessant rains lashing the district for the past few days. According to a report issued by Meteorological department on Friday, an average 57 mm rainfall against total 2,905.4 mm has been registered in 54 mandals in the district. Kodur mandal has received highest rainfall of 169.9 mm while Kalasapadu recorded 10.2 mm.

Some low-lying areas in city and other parts of the district were in knee-deep water. Paddy, KP onion and other commercial crops were damaged in Mydukuru, Kasinayina and Kalasapadu mandals with the entry of water into fields. Officials said that enumeration of crop loss would be taken once water recede in the fields.



Vehicular transport partially disrupted at several places following Kundu, Sagileru and Mandvya flowing dangerously. Police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation and preventing the people crossing the streams. Buggavanka dam in Kadapa witnessed 182 metres water level against its Full Reservoir Level of 186 metres capacity. Official machinery discharging 1,400 cusecs of water against 4,300 cusecs on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with corporators visited low-lying areas in 30,31,39,40,41, divisions situated under the purview of Buggavanka dam and told the residents not to panic as the administration has ensured all precautionary measures to overcome the inundation problem. He said that control rooms have been set up in all divisions and headquarters to monitor the situation. Rescue teams, Disaster Management staff, air tubes, mechanised boats kept ready in case of emergency.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju appealed to people not to permit their children to visit waterbodies and not cross the streams and rivulets as they are overflowing dangerously. Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said that cops in big numbers were deployed at the streams, rivulets and other waterbodies to rescue the people.