Waterbodies receiving huge inflows in erstwhile YSR district

Kadapa (YSR District): The tanks, streams and rivulets in the district are brimming with huge inflows as incessant rains induced by cyclone Mandous lashed the erstwhile YSR district for the last two days. Vehicular traffic partially disrupted in the district at some places following the waterbodies overflowing at dangerous level. Police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation and prevented the people and cattle crossing the water bodies. Buddha, Zarikona and Pincha in Annamayya district, Gandikota, Mylavaram, Veligallu, Buggavanka and Chitravathi Balancing Reservoirs in YSR district maintaining Full Reservoir Levels (FRL).

YSR district has received 33 mm rainfall against total 1,187mm while Vontimitta mandal reported 78.6 mm, Annamayya district recorded 0.4 average against total 10.8 mm while Penagaluru mandal recorded 2.8 highest rainfall on Sunday. According to the official sources, 11 mandals against total 30 mandals have received rainfall under the influence of cyclone in the district while Rajampet, Railway Kodur mandals have witnessed some loss due to incessant rains. Speaking to media here on Sunday, Annamayya collector P S Girisha said as per preliminary report, horticulture crops in 187 hectares and paddy in 109 hectares across the district were damaged.

Stating 25 electric poles in the district damaged, he said that Rs 2 crore was required for restoration of panchayat roads damaged due to cyclone in Railway Kodur mandal. The cyclone has not caused any damage to irrigation projects and the crop loss would be ascertained once floodwater recedes in paddy and horticulture fields, he stated. He appealed to people not to cross the streams and rivulets, which are flowing at dangerous levels. District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju said that a comprehensive report was already sent to the government over Vontimitta incident where one person was killed due to collapse of old structure and Rs 10,000 temporary financial help was extended to the deceased family members.