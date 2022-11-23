We brought revolutionary changes in land records: YS Jagan

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expected revolutionary changes in land records across the state with integrated re-survey of lands under the YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha scheme. He launched second phase of the scheme at Narasannapeta assembly constituency headquarters on Wednesday by distributing YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha patralu (documents) to farmers.

CM addresses in a public meeting at Narasannapeta government junior college ground and explained that he noticed difficulties faced by the farmers in rural areas and people in urban areas due tampering of land records and grabbing of lands by some influenced person by crashing the situation and lack of proper records and non availability of survey of lands during Maha Padayatra. After assuming power as CM I started this mega scheme for re-survey of lands across the state by spending Rs.1000 crore funds.

The survey to be completed by December next year in all 17,584 revenue villages and so far re survey of lands finished in 2,000 revenue villages and YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha scheme patralu (documents) ready for distribution to farmers which was inaugurated at Narasannapeta today. On the occasion CM explained detailed schedule on the re survey of lands till it's completion. CM further explained that every piece of land will be provided unique number, land maps are being prepared with QR code by fixing boundaries around the land.

We are taking care of safety of farmers and people in two ways on field and in digital records with an aim to prevent illegal mutations and tampering of records and land encroachments CM explained. CM made scathing remarks against TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu for creating hurdles for development activities. He also elaborated that for the facility of the people village and ward secretariat will be turned as registration offices for the facility of the people at village level. Medical, education and welfare activities are available at village level which is a notable change in the state CM said.

We can prevent land disputes with the integrated re survey of lands CM explained. He fumed at leader of opposition, N Chandra Babu Naidu and termed JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan as adopted son by not mention names straight away for causing hurdles for development. CM also fumed at friendly media organisations of TDP and JanaSena parties. CM distributed YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha scheme patralu to farmers on the occasion.

