We have kept our word over women empowerment: CM YS Jagan

We are committed to the empowerment of women, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Friday, he launched the 'YSR-Aasara scheme at his camp office. On the occasion, the CM said that he had promised to repay all the debts by the time of the elections and had launched the scheme keeping his promise. He said 87 lakh women were indebted to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore and were being repaid in four tranches through YSR-Aasara. We are depositing Rs 6,792.20 crore in the first installment.

"We want to help women through multinational companies like P&G and HAL and implementing welfare programs for toddlers to grandparents to provide nutritious food for mothers and children with YSR Sampurna Poshana Plus," Jagan said. He said that Amma Vodi is being implemented for the students from six years of age, which will benefit 82 lakh students. The chief minister further said that they are implementing fee reimbursement scheme for higher studies and 1800 crore arrears paid by the previous government and launched YSR Vasathi Deevena for students staying and studying in hostels. "We had spent Rs 1400 crore under zero interest to provide financial aid to SC, ST, BC and minority women aged 45-60 years with Rs 18,750 per annum, "he said.

CM YS Jagan clarified that they are ready to provide housing to 30 lakh beneficiaries. He added that some people were deliberately obstructing the program. "We are giving a pension of Rs 2,250 to women above 60 years," he said. He said the Disha Act was brought in for the protection of women and 43,000 belt shops were removed to control alcohol.

Meanwhile, the names of the beneficiaries of the YSR Aasara scheme have already been placed in the village and ward secretariats. "If there are any communities whose names are not on those lists by mistake despite eligibility, they should immediately apply to the village and ward secretariats, be investigated and sanctioned," Jagan said. It is revealed that the government has already talked with a number of companies to provide all possible assistance to women who want to start their own business with the money.