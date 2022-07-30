We meet public all the time, says Minister Suresh

Markapuram (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to receive feedback on the welfare programmes directly from people and 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' will be a regular programme to interact with people and receive their response and resolve issues.

The Minister participated in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme held in third ward secretariat at Yerragondapalem, along with local volunteers, secretariat staff and party leaders, on Friday.

Responding to the pleas from the people, Minister Suresh directed the secretariat staff to try to resolve the issues within their limits at the earliest and take them to the notice of the higher officials if they should be addressed by them. Stating that YSRCP leaders are not like others, who meet public just before the elections, he said though they are in power, their party leaders are among the public all the time and directly receiving feedback to fix issues.