Weather alert: AP to receive rain for next two days as low pressure is likely in Andaman on October 10

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure in the northern Andaman Sea on the 10th of this month, which is likely to travel towards the northern coasts of southern Odisha in about 4 to 5 days.

It is also said that a surface basin extends from the surface periodicity formed in the eastern central Arabian Sea over southern central Karnataka and Rayalaseema to the coastal region and extends to the western central Bay of Bengal.

Hence, the weather department predicted moderate to heavy rains today and tomorrow in many parts of Andhra Pradesh state, including Telangana, due to the effect of this surface periodicity.

Meteorological Department officials advised farmers and people to be vigilant in the event of possible rain. However, due to this surface periodicity, moderate rains lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoons have receded from a few other parts of India and are expected to exit from Telangana and AP in the next ten days.