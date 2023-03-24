Weather alert: AP to receive rains for three days due to surface trough

Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there will be rains in Andhra Pradesh due to the surface trough continuing at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level from Rayalaseema to South Jharkhand through Telangana, South Chhattisgarh and Odisha.



It has been revealed that there is a chance of light to moderate rains or showers with gusty winds across the state in the next three days. Heavy rain fell in Krishna, Kakinada, Prakasam, Nellore, Palanadu, Eluru, Chittoor and other districts on Thursday.



Meanwhile, due to untimely rain, farmers have lost in both the Telugu states. AP CM Jagan held a review meeting with the officials and suggested to start the enumeration process.

Telangana CM KCR visited many districts where there was severe crop loss and inspected the damaged crop fields. CM KCR announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to the affected farmers.