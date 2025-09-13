Weather alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms predicted in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD Prakash Jain announced that a low-pressure area is currently situated in the northwest Bay of Bengal, affecting the coast of North Andhra and South Odisha. He indicated that this weather system is expected to move west-northwestward across South Odisha, North Andhra, and South Chhattisgarh within the next 48 hours.

As a result, a trough will persist over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, extending into South Maharashtra. Over the coming days, residents can anticipate moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly in the districts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam. Light to moderate showers are also expected in other regions. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing out to sea due to predicted gusty winds of 40-60 km/h along the coast. Jain reported that as of 6pm on Friday, rainfall measurements included 73mm in Navagam, Manyam district, 68mm in Patakopperla, Vizianagaram district, 59.7 mm in Seetampet, Manyam district, and 55mm in Bhimunipatnam, Visakhapatnam district. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist.