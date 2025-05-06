Weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected in several districts in AP

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall across various parts of the Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, driven by the influence of a trough and existing weather uncertainties.

Rainfall is anticipated to be particularly significant in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Palnadu, and Prakasam on Tuesday. Residents should be prepared for thundershowers and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 50 to 60 km/h.

In addition, light rains are expected in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

Separately, the maximum temperatures recorded on Monday reached 42.5 degrees Celsius in Pasupu, Nandyal district, 42.4 degrees in Jammalamadugu, YSR district, and 42.1 degrees in Ravipadu, Palnadu district.