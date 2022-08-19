  • Menu
Weather alert: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh next two days

The weather department predicted fresh rains in Andhra Pradesh as a low pressure area has formed in North East Bay of Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh on Thursday. It is said to be moving north-west and strengthened as a severe low pressure in the evening. Officials said it will turn into a cyclone by Friday morning and move west-northwest and cross the coast between North Odisha and West Bengal.

The Meteorological Department predicted that this cyclone will have some impact on the North Coastal Andhra in the next two days and forecasted rain at many places in the Coastal and Rayalaseema areas in the next 24 hours.

The coastal districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains on Friday and Saturday along with thunder and lightning while Rayalaseema is also likely to receive moderate rain for two days.

