Weather alert: Rains with thundershowers forecasted across AP

Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, has issued a weather advisory for Andhra Pradesh, predicting varying weather conditions over the next two days. Residents are urged to remain vigilant against possible thundershowers and to prepare for untimely rains.

Kurmanath noted that while some areas may experience sunny spells, others are expected to see thundershowers. Farmers, agricultural laborers, and herders have been advised to take necessary precautions while working outdoors, particularly avoiding open spaces and seeking shelter in safe buildings during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning.

The forecast for Sunday, April 6, indicates light rains with thundershowers in parts of North Andhra and scattered rainfall in the Kakinada district. On Monday, April 7, light rains with thundershowers are likely in the Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.

Recent rainfall data shows significant precipitation in various areas, with Velanka in Kakinada district receiving 56.2 mm, Eleswaram at 48.5 mm, and Narsipatnam in Anakapalle recording 44.5 mm as of 8 PM on Saturday. A total of 33 locations across the state reported more than 20 mm of rainfall.

In contrast, temperatures have been on the rise, with Madugala in Anakapalle district recording a high of 39.8°C, followed closely by Gonavaram in Nandyal at 39.7°C and Ravipadu in Palnadu at 39.6°C. Other locations, including Nagari in Chittoor district and various spots in Kurnool, Prakasam, and YSR districts, also reported highs nearing 40°C.

As weather conditions remain unpredictable, residents are encouraged to stay updated and exercise caution in the coming days.