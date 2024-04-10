Weather alert: Temperature to see a dip in parts of AP, slight showers likely

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperatures will decrease in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday due to a depression over the Rayalaseema coast. It is also predicted that rains are expected in some parts of the north Coastal Andhra tomorrow.

Moderate to thundery showers are likely, with thunderstorms expected in some areas. Although the maximum temperature has dropped by about four degrees Celsius in the last two days, Rayalaseema districts continue to experience high temperatures with Anantapur recorded the highest temperature at 40.3 degrees, Nandyal at 40 degrees, and Visakhapatnam at the lowest temperature of 35.4 degrees.

On Tuesday, severe hailstorms hit 9 mandals in Andhra Pradesh, with hailstorms affecting another 53 mandals. On Wednesday, 11 mandals are expected to experience severe hailstorms, with warnings issued for 134 mandals.