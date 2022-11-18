Weather dept. predicts rains for South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema next three days

The Meteorological Department said that there is another rain alert in Andhra Pradesh as low pressure has formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal near South Andaman on Thursday. It is expected to travel west-northwest and strengthen into a cyclone and enter central Bay of Bengal by 19th of this month. Due to this effect, the meteorological department said that there will be scattered rains in the state on 19th, 20th and 21st of this month.



Due to this effect, moderate to heavy rains are expected again in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema areas from 19th of this month. Also, strong winds will blow along the coast due to which fishermen are alerted not to go for fishing in the sea. Also, the weather officials said that the cold intensity may increase in some districts. Light to moderate rains at some places in the south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region.



Earlier, rains lashed out in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and some other districts in the last week.