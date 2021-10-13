Weather dept. predicts two low-pressures on October 15, AP to receive rain for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon will leave the state in two days. The weather department has said that the surface periodicity in the Arabian Sea over the southern coast and South Karnataka extends from 1.5 to 4.5 km above sea level. It is expected to become low pressure and travel through Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts on the 15th of this month.



On the other hand, the surface periodicity formed in the Andaman Sea continues to be stable and there are indications of low pressure in the eastern central Bay of Bengal in the next 36 hours and will travel west-northwest and reach the southern coast of southern Odisha in the next 24 hours. It is expected to affect Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East and West Godavari districts on the 15th of this month.



It is said that it is rare for two low pressures to affect the state at the same time. Officials said there are currently no indications that the low pressure will strengthen into a cyclone. The state is likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next two days. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 72 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chillakur, 65.5 mm in Bandarupalle, 60 mm in Maredumilli, 56.5 mm in Venkatagirikota, 56 mm in Palamaner, 52 mm in Gopalapuram, 49.5 mm in Saidapuram and 47.5 mm in Bogolu respectively.