Weather: Northeast monsoons enters coastal Andhra, rains likely for next two days

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has confirmed the arrival of northeast monsoon to the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Meanwhile, the surface periodicity formed at an altitude of 1.5 km over the central and southeastern Bay of Bengal has weakened and the surface periodicity formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal near northern Tamil Nadu continues at 3.1 km. The Meteriological office has forecasted light showers in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashes Chennai where houses were submerged in water as heavy rains continued unabated from the night. Thiruvanmiyur, Mylapore, Rayapetta and Adyar are experiencing heavy rains. Many colonies in the city were submerged. Authorities took steps to remove the rainwater. The Meteriological Office has warned of heavy to very heavy rains till 10 am and people should be vigilant.

The meteorological department said the surface periodicity continues over the central and southeastern Bay of Bengal as a result, light to moderate rains are expected in the southern coastal areas and Rayalaseema today. Earlier, as mentioned the southwest monsoon has crossed the country on Wednesday and the arrival of Northeast monsoon took place with heavy rains.

The northeast monsoon rains are helpful for the Rabi crops. However, with the heavy lashed the state ten days back is going to face the same situation in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh with northeast monsoon. However, the farmers have geared up for the Rabi season with the northeast monsoon rains.