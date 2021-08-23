Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rain for next two days, authorities alerted

The weather department authorities have advised the people of Andhra Pradesh to be alert amid the heavy rain forecast for the next two days. They said that the southwesterly winds are expected in the state at a low altitude and it is likely to rain today and tomorrow. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rains in the coastal districts today and tomorrow and thundershowers in Rayalaseema.



It is predicted that light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning in most parts of northern coastal Andhra and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema had received light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning on Sunday while the meteorological department has asserted that rains light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning continue in Rayalaseema today.

The district officials were on high alert following warnings of heavy rains from and people in the hinterland are advised to be careful. The government has directed district officials to review the situation from time to time. Electricity, Revenue, paramedical staff have been directed to be vigilant ahead of rains.