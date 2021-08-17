Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive rains amid expected low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

A low pressure area is expected in the northwestern and western central Bay of Bengal along the coast of Odisha and north coastal Andhra in the next 24 hours. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said on Monday that heavy to very heavy rains with thunders and lightning are likely in one or two places in the next 48 hours.



It said the impact of rains would be greater in north coastal Andhra. Also, heavy rains are likely in many parts of the state over the next three days.



Winds are expected to reach 40–50 km per hour along the coast. The sea will be turbulent and fishermen have been warned not to go hunting into the sea until Tuesday.



On the other hand, Rayalaseema is also likely to receive light to moderate rains in some places. Vizianagaram district received the maximum rainfall of 10 cm in Vepadu on Monday.



Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains witnessed in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the last two days. It has been reported that slight rains are forecasted for the next two days.