Weather report: Heavy rain forecasted for next two days in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The Meteorological department said that with the surface basin formed over the coastal belt and the surface periodicity continuing over the Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, there are indications of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on the 29th of this month. It is predicted that it would change the direction and travel towards Telangana through Andhra Pradesh.



Meteorological Department officials said there were signs of heavy to moderate rains in some parts of the coastal districts and light showers in Rayalaseema districts for the next two days due to the effect of surface troughs and cyclones. Scattered heavy showers are expected in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many parts of the coastal Andhra from midnight on Wednesday to dawn Thursday across the state. Moderate rains lashed the coastal and Rayalaseema on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, Venkatagiri received 6.1 cm, Tavanampalle 5.1 cm, Gorantla 4.9 cm, Krittivennu 4.6 cm, Nuzividu 4.5 cm and Tadepalligudem 4.2 cm of rainfall.

On the other hand, the neighbouring state has received heavy rains on Thursday and is likely to receive further slight rain today and tomorrow amid the expected low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.