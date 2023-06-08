Live
Weather report: Southwest monsoon to enter Kerala on Friday, heatwaves to continue in AP
The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the Southwest Monsoon will enter Kerala in next two days. Stating that there are favourable conditions for entry of monsoons in Kerala, the IMD announced that the monsoon will advance in some other parts of the southern states.
It also explained that there are favorable conditions for southwesterly entry into the Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep, Maldives, Comorin areas, some other areas in the South-West, Central and North-East Bay of Bengal and some parts of the North-Eastern states.
Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of severe heatwaves in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for next three days and the southwest monsoon will likely enter two Telugu states in the second or third week. On the other hand, due to the onset of monsoon, there is a possibility of thunder and lightening rains in the Telugu state for the next three days.