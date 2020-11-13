Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains in next 48 hours

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department said heavy rains are likely in the next 48 hours in the state. Heavy rains are expected across the state today and tomorrow, the Meteorological office said. The low-pressure area extends from the coast of Sri Lanka to the coast of North Coastal Andhra over the Bay of Bengal. IMD officials said the northeast winds were likely to blow at a lower altitude in the state as a result. Due to this, scattered heavy rains lashed Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has also forecasted light to moderate rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Disaster Management Commissioner Kanna Babu advised people in these areas to be vigilant.

The low-pressure basin continues in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh due to the ongoing low-pressure area from the southwestern Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka to the west-central Bay of Bengal near the north Andhra coast, officials said.