Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive light to moderate rains for the next three days

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecast showers in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. It is learned that the southwest monsoon entered Kerala on Sunday and is likely to move further in the next three days. The Meteorological Office has forecast light to moderate rains and said that the southwest monsoon is expected to intensify over the next 3-4 days in some parts of the Arabian Sea, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and some parts of South & Central Bay of Bengal.

Against this backdrop, light to moderate showers or thundershowers is likely in one or two places in North coastal Andhra and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in one or two places today and tomorrow in south coastal Andhra, there will be light to moderate showers in other parts on Wednesday.

While coming to Rayalaseema, light to moderate showers with thundershowers are likely today, tomorrow, and day after tomorrow.