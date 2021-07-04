Weather update: AP to receive rain for next four days amid intensified southwest monsoon

Weather update in Andhra Pradesh: The southwest monsoon, which had slowed down for a few days, became active again. As a result, heavy rains reported in most parts of the state. According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, the monsoon has intensified due to southwesterly winds blowing over the Arabian Sea. As a result, moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of the coast on Saturday.

Amaravati Meteorological Department Director Stella said there was a possibility of thundershower and lightning in several places during the next four days. The monsoons became active with winds blowing from the west. Thundershowers are expected in the north coast for the next two to three days. The sea has also become turbulent due to climate change.

The IMD estimated that the southwest monsoon will bring in 94 to 106 percent rainfall in July. Sea surface temperatures and climatic conditions indicate a neutral El Nino at the Pacific Ocean. The IMD claims to have made the latest estimates based on several global models. Neutral conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the monsoon.