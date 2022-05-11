Weather update: Coastal areas in AP to receive rains as Cyclone Asani weakens, govt. alerts officials

The Asani cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal has weakened from a severe cyclone to a cyclone. The Meteorological department has revealed that it would weaken into low-pressure by tomorrow morning and is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the AP coast in a few more hours. Meteorological officials said Asani was moving towards the northeast, which had changed direction unexpectedly. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas with winds up to 85 to 90 kilometers per hour along the coast.



As the Cyclone Asani is expected to bring heavy rains to Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts, the Andhra Pradesh government alerted. Authorities warned people in the hinterland to be vigilant and deployed NDRF staff in AP coastal areas. Special control rooms have been set up in coastal areas and fishermen were warned not to go hunting. On the other hand, many ministers are constantly asking for details on the impact of the cyclone. Staff was instructed to be ready for relief operations.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway today cancelled several trains due to the impact of cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal. The trains from routes Vijayawada Machilipatnam, Vijayawada-Narpapuram, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram junction, Kakinada port, Vijayawada, and some other trains were cancelled on Wednesday.