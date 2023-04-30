  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Weather update: Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh next two days

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The Meteorological Department has alerted the people of Andhra Pradesh about the areas where there will be rains and thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department has alerted the people of Andhra Pradesh about the areas where there will be rains and thunderstorms. The Meteorological Department has announced that it will rain in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa areas in the next 3 hours. The Visakha Meteorological Center said that thunderstorms are likely at some places in Anantapur districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be strong winds of 40 km per hour or more along with rains and thunderstorms. It has been revealed that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains in those areas.

Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Nandyala, Kurnool, Palnadu, NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Visakha, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram will experience heavy rains and thunderstorms at isolated places.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X