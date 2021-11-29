Weather update: IMD issues Orange alert to four districts in AP, predicts heavy rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange Alert for Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in four districts. Another low-pressure area is expected in the southern Andaman Sea on the 30th. It was initially expected to form on the 29th but the meteorological department said it would take time to reach the Andaman coast as it is currently near Bangkok. Its impact is likely to be on north Coastal Andhra from 3 to 5 next month, IMD said.

The impact of the northeast monsoon on Tamil Nadu is severe. All the districts except Madurai and Virudhunagar received the highest rainfall during this season. The disaster management agency has issued warnings that there is a risk of flooding due to fresh rains again. Many districts, on the other hand, are warned of possible flood threats from check dams. People in the surrounding areas were advised to be vigilant.

A red alert has been issued for 14 districts in the state. Schools and colleges will be closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rains. In the coastal area of ​​Tamil Nadu, the wind speed will be 40 mph. Fishermen are advised not to go fishing.