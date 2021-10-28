Weather update: IMD predicts rain for three days in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move towards the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu in another three days. The effect of cyclone t in the southwestern Bay of Bengal adjoining the southeast, caused the low pressure over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal and is likely to move westwards in the next 3 days.



Against this backdrop, IMD has forecast showers and thundershowers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, southern interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Rayalaseema.

The Met office said rains to lash in the southern states until October 31st including Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, Karaikal, Kerala and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in some parts of the coastal, southern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in some parts of the coast. Heavy rains are also expected in some parts of Kerala and Rayalaseema.

The IMD bulletin said that Heavy rains are expected in some parts of the southern states with strong winds until October 31and light to moderate rains are also likely in some areas.