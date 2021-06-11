Weather update: Low pressure forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal, coastal Andhra to receive rain

The low pressure is expected to form around the northwestern Bay of Bengal on Friday due to the effect of surface periodicity extending from the eastern and northeastern Bay of Bengal to the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The meteorological office in Amaravati said that in the next 24 hours, it will strengthen and turn into a severe low depression. It revealed that it was gradually moving west and northwest over Odisha.



In addition, the officials said that the southwest monsoon had spread across the state as of Thursday. With the monsoons and low pressure, heavy rains forecasted in the northern coastal areas and surrounding areas of Yanam till the 14th of this month.

The Meteorological office said scattered showers and light to moderate showers are likely along the south coast and in Rayalaseema. It issued warnings to fishermen not to go fishing in the sea for next four days. Scattered light to moderate rains lashed the coast on Thursday.



On the other hand, temperatures were recorded at 32-36 degrees in the North Coastal districts and 35-39 degrees in the South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. The weather remained cloudy across the state as temperatures gradually.