Weather update: Meteorological department predicts cyclone 'Jawad' threat to Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh state is under threat of yet another cyclone. A low-pressure area formed off the coast of Nicobar Islands, Thailand, on Saturday will travel west-northwest and reach the southeastern Bay of Bengal and become a severe storm by the 15th. The meteorological department said that there is a possibility of a cyclone on the AP coast by the 17th and 18th, which will be named 'Jawad'.

The weather department officials forecasted that a cyclone would cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. It is currently 1,200 km off the coast of AP and its impact will be greatest on the northern and southern coastal districts with rains in the state from the 15th.

Heavy showers are likely in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts on the 16th. These districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains from the 17th along the coast with 45 to 65 km per hour. The Meteorological officials warned that the sea would be turbulent and that no one had gone hunting and that those who had gone hunting should return by the 15th.



The low pressure formed along the coast of Tamil Nadu came towards the AP and further weakened. The northeast monsoon is blowing strongly over the state due to the high-pressure area formed near Myanmar. Due to this, it is likely to rain in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas for several days. There may be heavy rain in one or two places.