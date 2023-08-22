Weather update: Moderate rains predicted in AP and Telangana for next three days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department predicted moderate rains in certain parts of Telangana over the next three days due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. It predicted strong winds from Tuesday evening until Wednesday night in districts such as Mulugu, Medak, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sirisilla, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli on Tuesday.

The forecast also includes rain for Hyderabad, Janagaon, Mahabubabad, Medchal, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Bhuvanagiri districts, with moderate rainfall expected. Yellow and green alerts have been issued for these ten districts. Rain has already started in Hyderabad, with light showers occurring since morning. The possibility of rain in Hyderabad continues tomorrow as well. On Tuesday, there was light rain in various areas of Hyderabad, including Nampally, Kothi, Malakpet, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, Mehidipatnam, Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, and Himayatnagar.

The forecast also extended to Andhra Pradesh, where officials predict the possibility of moderate to heavy rains along the south and north Coastal Andhra. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are expected along the coast, and fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea. Krishna, Bapatla, and Parvathipuram districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for these areas.