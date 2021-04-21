Weather update: North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

With low pressure area extending from southwestern Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema, the periodicity formed in northern and southern Tamil Nadu is now expanding into a trough and formation of basin at 0.9 km to 1.5 km above sea level, light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected along the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours, the meteorological officials said.

It said that the winds would blow with a speed of 30 km to 40 km per hour. On the other hand, including rain at some parts, Rayalaseema is likely to record 2 to 3 degrees higher temperatures than normal. Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kurnool district on Tuesday evening. Sheikh Razia alias Reshma (18) was killed in a lightning strike in Sanjamala Mandal, Mikkinenipalli.

Meanwhile, the mango farmers lost hugely with the fall of mangoes in Orvakal, Veldurthy, Bethancharla and other zones due to winds.