Weather Update: Rain and Winds Expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has forecasted continued weather disturbances across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, driven by troughs extending from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.

In Telangana, a trough extending southeast to the northeast Bay of Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level, combined with another from the northeast Arabian Sea to a low-pressure area in West Bengal at a height of 7.6 km, is expected to bring light rain and gusty winds. Over the next two days, districts in North Telangana may experience winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

A yellow alert has been issued for the Adilabad district, with forewarnings of light rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, specifically in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal today. Other regions, including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, and Medak, could experience moderate rain alongside similar gusty conditions.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, moderate rain is also predicted as a trough stretches from the northeast Arabian Sea to southern Gujarat, traversing several states. Districts expected to witness light rain include Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, and others. Winds in these areas could reach speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Rainfall data from yesterday indicates significant precipitation in various locations, with 37 mm recorded in Adhoni (Kurnool district), 23.5 mm in Kautalam, 22 mm in Anantapur, and 18.25 mm in Rekhapalle (Alluri Seetharamaraju district).

Residents are advised to remain prepared for changing weather conditions over the coming days.