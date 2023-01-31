Weather update: Rains likely in parts of AP as low pressure turns into cyclone

The ongoing extreme low pressure in Southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to Southwest Bay of Bengal strengthened and turned into a cyclone on Monday. It is moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour. The cyclone was centered 530 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka and 750 km east-southeast of Karaikal, India on Monday night.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Monday night that it will move west-northwest till Tuesday evening, then turn and gradually move south-southwest and cross the coast at Sri Lanka on Wednesday afternoon.



Due to this effect, the Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Tuesday. It said that dry weather will prevail in the state for two days from Wednesday.

