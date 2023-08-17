Weather update: Rains likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh today

The state of Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing intense heat for the past few days, with sporadic rainfall occurring here and there. However, the AP Disaster Management Authority has reported that on Thursday, rain is expected in several parts of the state. Districts such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and Eluru are likely to receive rainfall. Moderate rains are also predicted in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, NTR, and Palnadu districts on Friday. The disaster management agency has urged people to remain vigilant. Light to moderate rains are expected in the remaining districts as well.

On Wednesday, rainfall was recorded in various parts of the state. Guntur in Coastal Andhra received 58.4 mm of rainfall, Mandasa in Srikakulam district recorded 55.4 mm, Ranasthalam had 40.2 mm, Korada in Parvathipuram Manyam district experienced 38.4 mm, Tenali in Guntur district had 31.2 mm, Bobbili in Vizianagaram district received 28.6 mm, and Patapa in Srikakulam district recorded 25.4 mm. In East Godavari district, Rajahmundry received 25 mm of rainfall, and Kukkunur in Eluru district had 22 mm. In the districts of Rayalaseema, Tada in Tirupati district recorded 50 mm, Tirupati had 40.7 mm, Sullur Peta in Tirupati district had 34.8 mm, and Satyavedu received 27.6 cm of rainfall.

Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh are currently higher than normal, and the southwest monsoon has not been active for the past two weeks. While July saw some rainfall, the situation changed in the first week of August. Over the past two weeks, rainfall has been sporadic and not heavy. People are suffering from the heat, and farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains.

The Meteorological Department predicts that due to unfavorable weather conditions for low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the weakening of the southwest monsoon, rainfall in the state will decrease. Normally, during this season, winds blow from the southwest direction.