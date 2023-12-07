Weather update: Rains to continue for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

The continuous rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in severe flooding in several districts due to Cyclone Michaung. However, the cyclone Michaung, after making landfall near Bapatla, weakened and transformed into a low-pressure system and is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh and dissipate entirely. As a result, rainfall occurred in multiple areas along the north and south coasts.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains on Thursday and Friday, affecting the North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Many districts experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, and East Godavari. Significant rainfall measurements were recorded in several areas, such as 29.5 cm in Darlapalli, Anakapalli district, 26 cm in Rachar, Eluru district, and 25 cm in Dowleshwaram, East Godavari district. However, the intensity of rainfall decreased in the afternoon.

The incessant rains caused flooding along the coast, with streams overflowing in Parchur and Karachedu areas of Bapatla district. The Nallamada stream at Pedanadipadu also experienced dangerous water levels. Palnadu district witnessed a rise in floods, leading to traffic disruptions. In North Coastal Andhra, floods have entered houses in multiple locations, while rivers overflowed in the Tiruvuru constituency of the NTR district.

Traffic on the Gampalagudem-Vijayawada route came to a halt, and low-lying areas in Rajamahendravaram were submerged due to heavy rainfall. Nakkapally colonies in Anakapalli district and traffic in Anantagiri Mandal of Alluri district have also been affected by floodwaters caused by the overflowing Gostani river.