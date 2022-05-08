Weather update: Rains to lash North Coastal Andhra due to cyclone Asani effect

The meteorological department has said that the low pressure formed in the southern Andaman Sea turned into a severe depression and likely to turn into a cyclone on Sunday, which will be named 'Asani'. It said that it is likely to cross the coast between Srikakulam and Odisha on the 10th of this month. However, they said the impact would not be severe.

It is expected that rains to lash in many parts of north Coastal Andhra districts with winds of 30 to 40 kmph. The situation is said to be similar in many parts of the rest of the state. Meanwhile, several places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Prakasam districts received heavy rains on Saturday due to cyclone effect.

On the other hand, three persons were killed in a lightning strike in Srikakulam district's Amadalavalasa and Borja mandals on Saturday. In Nelliparthi, Garikapati Ekashi (52) and Podilapu Chinnalakshmi (39) were struck by lightning while working in Kansala pond. With this the two collapsed to death.

Kondrotu Meghna (12), a girl, who went to graze cattle in Panjukapartha, Borja Mandal, went under a tree with her peers after being struck by thunder and lightning. She was knocked unconscious by a thunderstorm there. Two others who were with her fell ill. The locals rushed them to Palakonda Hospital where Meghna pronounced dead.